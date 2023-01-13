St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Redskins

The Raiders announced the death of former NFL receiver Calvin Muhammad. He was 64.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Calvin Muhammad, who played two seasons with the Silver and Black during an eight-year pro football career,” the Raiders announced.

The Raiders made Muhammad a 12th-round draft selection in 1980 out of Texas Southern. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, playing games in two of those, before two seasons with Washington and two with the Chargers.

Muhammad totaled 16 receptions for 344 yards with three touchdowns in 1982-83 for the Raiders, averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He was a member of the Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII championship team.

He finished his NFL career with 69 catches for 1,276 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 games.

Former NFL receiver Calvin Muhammad dies at 64 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk