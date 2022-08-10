Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute," police said in a statement. "Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

The 16-year NFL veteran played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before he signed a one-day contract to retire with the 49ers this past June. He finished with exactly 16,000 career rushing yards – which ranks third in the NFL all-time.

Following his time in the NFL, Gore switched to a boxing career. He fought former NBA star Deron Williams in an exhibition match this past December where he lost via decision. In his professional debut, Gore beat Yaya Olorunsola by knockout on May 14.

Gore, 39, is expected to have a court hearing in mid-October, according to TMZ.