Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel dies at 83

Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel died Saturday morning, his son announced on social media. Gabriel was 83.

"I am sad to announce my father Roman Gabriel passed away peacefully this morning of natural causes at his home. The entire family asked for your prayers, and to please respect our privacy. I love you dad," Roman Gabriel III wrote on X.

After starring at North Carolina State from 1959-61, Gabriel was the No. 1 overall pick in the AFL and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in 1962. He signed with the NFL's Rams rather than the AFL's Raiders.

He was a Pro Bowler in 1967, '68 and '69 and earned All-Pro and league MVP honors in 1969. He passed for 2,549 yards with a league-best 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his MVP season when the Rams went 11-3.

Gabriel, though, never won a playoff game, going 0-2 in the postseason.

After 11 seasons with the Rams, Gabriel finished his career with five seasons with the Eagles. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1973 when he led the league in attempts (460), completions (270), passing yards (3,219) and touchdowns (23).

He finished his career with 29,444 passing yards, 201 touchdowns and 149 interceptions.

Gabriel remains the Rams' all-time career leader with 154 touchdown passes.

After his football career ended following the 1977 season, Gabriel acted, coached and worked in broadcasting.