Former NFL QB thinks Russell Wilson to Washington would be a 'great move'

David Carr: Washington would be a 'great move' for Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For nearly a year now, rumblings have come from Seattle that star quarterback Russell Wilson could want out. In fact, last February, Wilson gave Seattle a list of the only four teams -- Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas and New Orleans -- he would go to if a trade were considered. No trade ever materialized, though, and Wilson remained in Seattle.

Wilson has repeatedly gone on the record saying he wants to remain with the Seahawks. But, following the 2021 regular season, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to, at the minimum, explore his options this offseason. Seattle is coming off a 7-10 season and a last place finish in the NFC South.

If Wilson were to eventually request a trade from Seattle this offseason, former NFL quarterback and current analyst David Carr thinks the Washington Commanders would be a "great move" for the 33-year-old signal-caller.

"Go to Washington. I feel like that would be a great move," Carr said.

The 2002 No. 1 overall pick didn't stop there, either, as he went on two explain two main reasons for why he thinks Washington would be an excellent fit for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

"I think that'd be a guy who still has a ton of talent, a ton of ability packaged in with a great defense, some nice skill position guys," Carr said.

When Washington played Wilson's Seahawks in November last season, the Burgundy and Gold's defense turned in one of its best games of the year. The Seahawks were held to just 13 points and 267 total yards. Washington's defense didn't replicate its elite form from 2020, but the unit still has tons of talent and is poised for a big bounce-back year in 2022.

On offense, the Commanders have multiple talented and young skill position players. Terry McLaurin, who is due for a big extension this offseason, has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is one of the best young wideouts in the NFL. Running back Antonio Gibson topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2021 and if he gets rid of his fumbling issue, could emerge as one of the NFL's top backs.

This goes without mentioning Curtis Samuel, who at full health is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the NFL. Washington also has high hopes for wideout Dyami Brown, its third-round pick from UNC last year.

Plus, don't be surprised if Washington adds more skill position talent on offense in free agency. Trading for Wilson would only increase the Commanders' chances of landing one of the top wideouts -- Chris Godwin, Mike Williams or Allen Robinson -- in free agency.

By trading for Wilson, Washington would immediately become a contender in the NFC. The Commanders have arguably never had a quarterback as talented as Wilson, either, someone who can single-handedly take over a game and lead his team to victory.

So, if Wilson does become available, Carr echoes the thoughts of many Washington fans by saying the Commanders should certainly make a move for the Super Bowl-winning QB.

"When I watch Russell Wilson play, I see a guy that carries a football team literally every game," Carr said. "Maybe he's not as dynamic as he was five years ago, but he's still in the top 10% of quarterbacks in this league. ... I think that would be fantastic to watch him go play for Washington and play excellent football for a team that appreciates his skill."