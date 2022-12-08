Former NFL QB thinks Mac Jones should ask for trade if Patriots don’t change

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has been a huge vocal supporter for Mac Jones throughout his struggles within the New England Patriots offense this season.

It’s no secret that things have been less than ideal in New England.

Coach Bill Belichick made the head-scratching decision to put former longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in charge of the offensive play-calling, after losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders.

So there is no legitimate offensive coordinator in place for the Patriots right now. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard also spoke about the possibility that Patricia’s former defensive assistant with the Detroit Lions, Evan Rothstein, was the one drawing up the passing plays for the team.

From an outsider’s perspective, it really has been a nightmare situation for Jones, who is still in the developing stage of his career.

“I think Mac is a good player. I think Mac is everything you want in the quarterback spot right now. Outside of elite playmaking, I think he’s got everything you want,” Orlovsky said, when appearing on Merloni, Fauria & Mego. “Honestly, get through the next month and see what happens. If I’m Mac Jones, …and they don’t come out and make a move at the offensive coordinator role to someone who’s got a track record, then I would ask to be traded.”

Christian Fauria noted that Jones might have better results taking his frustrations over Belichick’s head to owner Robert Kraft.

The second-year quarterback clearly isn’t happy with the play-calling, and cameras even caught him going off on the sidelines in a profanity-laced rant in the Thursday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

At one point, the biggest argument surrounding the Patriots was whether the team should stick with Jones as the starting quarterback or roll with rookie Bailey Zappe. If things continue to fall apart, the Patriots might no longer have a choice in the matter.

Story continues

List

5 Burning questions for Patriots ahead of must-win game vs Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire