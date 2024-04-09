Former NFL QB sends Vikings J.J. McCarthy, J.C. Latham in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and it’s nearly a foregone conclusion at this point that the Minnesota Vikings will draft a quarterback. Likely in the first round. But which of the options will they choose? That is the big question. And one that former NFL QB Brady Quinn addresses in the latest CBS Sports mock draft.

In a mock draft alternating picks with Leger Douzable, Quinn was tasked with the odd-numbered picks, meaning he landed the chance to pick for the Vikings. The catch here was that no trades were allowed in this mock, so the Vikings remained at 11. As luck would have it, they were able to get their future QB anyway in the form of former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy. Here’s Quinn’s analysis of the pick:

In a mock without trades, this represents, arguably, the most reasonably best-case scenario for the Vikings. McCarthy’s game is tailor made for operating a Shanahan-style offense, which is precisely what he’d run with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. The upside is deceptively high, particularly with Justin Jefferson and Co. with the Vikings. Grade: A

As this is a mock draft without trades, that means the Vikings get to make both of their picks in the first round, so Quinn also got to pick for the Vikings at 23, giving them Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham. Here’s what Quinn had to say about that choice:

The value is really good here, and Brian O’Neill is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in early January. Latham could be the starter at right tackle Week 1. But when he’s healthy, O’Neill will reassume that gig. Clear best-player-available pick here, and Latham does have the size — and some experience at guard. Grade: B+

Taking an offensive tackle with their second first-round selection may seem like a poor use of resources to some, but Quinn does bring up a good point with the O’Neill injury. Add in the fact that Dalton Risner is still on the free agent market to help along the interior, and the selection makes at least some sense.

It’s all about the quarterback. If the Vikings are able to get their guy without having to give up assets to get him, that is an absolute win for them, almost regardless of how the rest of the draft pans out.

