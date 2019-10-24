Former NFL QB says Bears offense is worst scheme in NFL

Remember when Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in the NFL when he was hired by GM Ryan Pace in 2018? When his offense, which showed promise during his first season on the job, was evolving to level 202 this summer, and with that evolution would come an even more exciting Mitch Trubisky?

That memory is slowly (but surely) beginning to fade.

Six games into the 2019 season, the Bears offense has become the laughing stock of the NFL. Trubisky is getting crushed by just about every media outlet and Nagy, who's the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, isn't far behind. In fact, his name has been whispered as one that could be inching closer to the proverbial coaching hot seat.

While that feels like a massive reach at this point, it's undeniable that the Nagy-Trubisky duo has regressed mightily in 2019. They seem lost, both in strategy and execution.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner recently expressed his confusion.

"Ok - someone smarter than me explain to me what Chicago Bears are doing offensively? Is the scheme based off their young QBs limitations or is the scheme limiting their young QB? It's hard to know when not in the meeting room - but it's a struggle to watch!" Warner Tweeted this week.

He wasn't the only quarterback to opine on Nagy's system, or lack of one.

Sage Rosenfels, whose journeyman career spanned five teams and 11 seasons, had an even harsher take than Warner's (which he made in reply to the former Ram and Cardinal).

"Watched every snap this morning," Rosenfels said of Chicago's offense. "Worst offensive scheme in the NFL. Just drawing up plays and running them. No rhyme or reason."

It's really hard to disagree with Rosefenls' opinion, unless, of course, you're watching Bears games with horse-blinders and earmuffs on. It's one thing to be blindly loyal to the team; it's another to acknowledge when there are obvious flaws that need fixing.

It's pretty clear the biggest issue plaguing Chicago right now is the lack of an identity on offense, which Trubisky and Nagy have both admitted is hurting this team's ability to produce sustained drives and points. Offensive identities are usually bred from a season-long plan that eventually is applied week after week and play after play. The Bears aren't there; they haven't been all season. So naturally, quarterbacks who thrive off breaking down film are calling out Nagy.

Chicago has a get-right game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Soldier Field in Week 8. If Nagy doesn't establish a better flow or rhythm with his play-calling, the calls for a change of those duties will only get louder.

