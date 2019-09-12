Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett arrested on suspicion of DWI

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the Associated Press, Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, was arrested Tuesday in Springdale, Arkansas, after a two-vehicle collision around 6:30 p.m. Local police say Mallett, 31, was taken into custody at the scene.

Back in 2009 during his time at the University of Arkansas, Mallett was arrested in Fayetteville for public intoxication.

Ryan Mallett last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 . (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Mallett was a five-star recruit coming out of Texarkana, Texas, back in 2007. He signed to play at Michigan and spent just one season in Ann Arbor, seeing significant playing time in relief of the injured Chad Henne. He opted to transfer after Lloyd Carr retired and the school hired Rich Rodriguez. From there, Mallett transferred to Arkansas and started for two seasons, earning second-team all-SEC honors.

In 2011, Mallett was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots, where he backed up Tom Brady for three seasons. Mallett was then traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season. He played in nine games, starting six for Houston, but could never consistently hold down the starting job.

The Texans released Mallett in October 2015 and he was signed a few months later by the Baltimore Ravens. Over parts of three seasons in Baltimore, Mallett played in eight games and made two starts.

Mallett has been out of the NFL for the past two seasons but accepted an invitation to be part of the XFL draft in October.

