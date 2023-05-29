Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf says Baker Mayfield could make Bucs “possible playoff contender”

There has been much media coverage on new Bucs QB Baker Mayfield since he signed with Tampa Bay, and though much of it has been negative, he still has his admirers among certain circles.

Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf sat down with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football last week and discussed a number of topics with the program. Former Bucs DT Gerald McCoy asked him who he thought would win the Bucs’ QB competition, and he expressed his admiration for Mayfield — he thought his tenure in Los Angeles with the Rams to end 2022 was strong and that Mayfield will win the starting job.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I like him to be the starter in Tampa Bay,” Lead said. “I think he can do a good enough job to make them a possible playoff contender in that division.”

Leaf mentioned that on top of his play with the Rams, he was particularly impressed with how Mayfield handled being “thrown out” in favor of current Browns QB Deshaun Watson and heading to his third team in two years.

“I love how he’s overcome the adversity,” Leaf said of Mayfield. “How the Cleveland Browns and that city, that team treated him and kinda just threw him out, and how he’s battled back — I really like how he’s taken care of himself and handled his business.”

Although Mayfield hasn’t won the starting job just yet, his standing in the QB room will likely become clearer as training camp kicks off and preseason begins to roll around.

Advertisement

More Baker Mayfield!

NFL analyst tabs NFC South as worst QB division for 2023 Bucs QB Baker Mayfield ranked 28th best starter in NFL by PFF One quote from each person that spoke on the first day of Bucs OTAs HC Todd Bowles talks Bucs QB competition on Rich Eisen Show Bucs 2023 depth chart projections: Offense

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire