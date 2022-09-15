Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf previews Chargers-Chiefs
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf previews the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 matchup.
These are not the Patriots we remember. But can Bill Belichick turn it around?
The last time the Jaguars and Colts played was the final game of the 2021 season. It didn’t go very well for Indianapolis, as the club performed poorly, lost to Jacksonville, and missed the postseason. The Colts haven’t won at TIAA Bank Field since 2014 and would clearly like to change that this week. Jaguars [more]
See which rookies earned the highest grades from Pro Football Focus in NFL Week 1 action
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank
A former NFL running back is convinced the Patriots' recent struggles remove Bill Belichick from the GOAT conversation.