Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf breaks down QB Jalen Hurts passing game
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf wakes up with "GMFB" and breaks down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passing game.
LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart through two games
Jonathan Gannon faced plenty of criticism following the Eagles' narrow Week 1 win over the Lions. By Reuben Frank
They are general ideas, but also ideas the Packers have struggled to accomplish in recent trips to Tampa Bay.
If Mitch Trubisky can't beat the Browns with the deep ball on Thursday night, is it time to see if Kenny Pickett can?
Just 2 games into his career, Tyler Smith is at the top of his game, but he's getting help to be even better. A scary prospect for defenses. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have Brady’s phone number, so the receiver [more]
Unexpected results occur every college football weekend. Our staff is here to make their bold predictions and Top 25 game picks for Week 4.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]