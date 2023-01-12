Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf breaks down Daniel Jones' Week 16 play vs. Vikings
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf wakes up with "GMFB" and breaks down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' Week 16 play vs. the Minnesota Vikings prior to wild-card matchup.
Peyton Hillis girlfriend posted a positive update on his status, saying he is off a ventilator and on the road to recovery.
In an early 2-round mock draft, the Rams add some pass-rush help with Georgia OLB Nolan Smith
CPR was administered to Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a Week 17 game.
Lady Vols' Jordan Horston named TSWA Player of the Week.
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
See how a handful of trades could impact the early going of the 2023 NFL draft in this updated two-round projection
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Some of the biggest names in pro sports ― including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — are spending $5 million or more buying U.S. farms.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
Last year, the Dolphins were ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and to welcome quarterback Tom Brady (along with coach Sean Payton). It ultimately fell apart, thanks in large part to the filing of a landmark race discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the very same day Brady announced his [more]
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
Derek Carr says goodbye to Raiders after 9 seasons