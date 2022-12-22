Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf breaks down Trevor Lawrence's Week 15 play

The Associated Press

The will of Harris, defensive tackle Joe Greene and head coach Chuck Noll, among others in an organization soon stuffed with legends, wouldn't allow it. On the day that Harris died, one that came just 48 hours before the 50th anniversary of a play that changed the arc of a franchise and the narrative of a region, the weight of his legacy was both spoken and unspoken. Mourners gathered at the monument placed at the exact spot - now essentially in a parking lot - where Harris caught the ball that caromed off either Oakland's Jack Tatum or Steelers teammate Frenchy Fuqua (who exactly, we'll never know for sure).