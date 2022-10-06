Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf breaks down Geno Smith's big time performance from Week 4
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
There was a lot of talk heading into this season about how much the development of the Packers’ young wide receivers will factor into the team’s success this season and that development will impact the team in 2023 as well. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each caught touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the [more]
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
The Denver Broncos will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday Night Football on Denver7. What are the keys to success tonight?
Grading Trevon Diggs and comparing Micah Parsons to a legend. Plus, Michael Gallup missed history due to a poorly-timed bathroom break. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 5? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that are facing tough matchups in Week 5 and who may force you to make some hard choices for your lineup. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bills' injury list is once again lengthy as they begin to get ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.
Several key Eagles are on their injury report as preparations for Arizona began on Wednesday. By Dave Zangaro
Wagner is not amused by the streaker's action, and showed no remorse for his actions.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
There are too many issues in Denver to consider the Broncos a contender.
The Colts and Broncos are off to rough starts this season.