Former NFL QB: Rookie Michael Penix Jr. more ready than Commanders’ Daniels

That was Chris Simms’ quick summary of what he thinks about this years NFL rookie quarterback class. He and co-host Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk last week, were discussing the 2024 rookie quarterbacks.

Simms even called this group “The Ready Rookies.” Interestingly enough, he was discussing his ranking of current NFL quarterbacks from 26 through 30.

Where was the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels in the Simms’ rankings? Daniels the rookie from LSU, drafted second overall by the Commanders, was ranked No. 28 by Simms.

Florio asked the obvious question, seeing Daniels was drafted second, why did Simms rank Penix Jr. ahead of Daniels?

“Because my quarterback rankings are where I think they are going to be two or three years down the road. I don’t want to judge it all right now about the rookie year.”

“I think Penix has played a little more of the pro way,” continued Simms. “Jayden Daniels, I think there is going to be a little bit more of an adjustment at first. The offense he played in college? I think there is going to be more of a versatility to the offense that he is going to get used to.”

“We know he is a special runner and all that, but he’s got to grow as far as being in the pocket. Guys like Bo Nix and Caleb Williams are better scramblers to throw the ball than Jayden Daniels.”

“He (Daniels) could learn to slide in the right places and maybe be a little more patient in the pocket, too.”

“My belief is that Jayden Daniels will be better at some point, but at this moment, with this exercise, I take it like we are in Week 1 or 2 in the regular season. I think Michael Penix is a little further along as far as being NFL-ready right now.”

Well, Daniels is going to be playing, so he will, thus, have every opportunity to prove Simms wrong in his evaluation that Penix is more ready to play.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire