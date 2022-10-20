Former NFL QB reveals his favorite part of Joe Burrow’s game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes a lot of flashy plays.

He’s accurate all over the field. His coaches have praised his adaptability as the only reason the offense has been able to evolve this year. And he’s often able to create magical moments by escaping messy pockets before creating big plays.

And it’s one of those sequences from last weekend’s win over the New Orleans Saints that has former pro quarterback Dan Orlovsky singing Burrow’s praises.

Orlovsky provided a film clip that touches on this aspect:

“I have such great admiration for how he has remained so fundamentally pocket-sound while being pressured endlessly as a young player. Just watch him in the pocket here. One, two, three. That is a great throwing posture. So often in this moment with pressure…quarterbacks, especially the young ones, separate their hands from the ball….”

The full clip, which goes on to explain how Burrow performs what is called a scrape of the ball across his chest in order to protect it — a necessary thing before ever creating the big rushing touchdown:

Clearly, to make the big things happen, Burrow first needs to have the rare ability to major in the little things where other younger passers do not.

List

Bengals-Falcons: 6 prop bets for Sunday's game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire