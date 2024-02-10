Former NFL QB Eli Manning discusses why Arch Manning is staying put

Texas quarterback Arch Manning isn’t going anywhere. That’s not breaking news to anyone who has listened to Manning and his family in comments about his time in Austin. That doesn’t mean national media is done speculating.

Manning’s uncle and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had the following to say about Arch’s decision to stay put.

“He picked Texas because that’s where he wants to be. That’s where he wants to play football. He likes coach Sarkisian and his offense and what they’re doing… Obviously, I think the plan was Ewers would maybe go in the NFL but he’s there. It’s another year for for Arch to mature, learn the offense, get bigger and stronger in the weight room, and always be prepared to play. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

No matter how often the Manning family reiterates Arch’s plan to stay the quarterback room will have some level of national interest. Nevertheless, Manning wants to be a Longhorn and get developed by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The signal caller will get set for his second season in Austin in the spring.

Eli Manning responds to whether Arch Manning should transfer with Quinn Ewers’ return to Texas: “He picked Texas because that’s where he wants to be. That’s where he wants to play football. He likes coach Sarkisian and his offense and what they’re doing… Obviously, I think… pic.twitter.com/MWRgqXKMvT — On3 (@On3sports) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire