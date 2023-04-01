Former NFL QB confident in Commanders and QB Sam Howell

“If Sam Howell plays to the way they had him graded coming out of the draft, this is a playoff caliber football team, if they treat him like a young Russell Wilson.”

That was the immediate response of former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orvlosky this week when asked about the Commanders and their two quarterbacks Howell and recently-signed free agent Jacoby Brissett.

However, to note, Orvlosky talked only about Howell and, in the entire segment, did not reply concerning Brissett.

Also of note, listeners must keep in mind these NFL analysts don’t have the time to concentrate on one team, such as those who follow the Commanders. This became apparent a couple of times in his response.

He added, “This is an offensive roster that offensive line-wise is a good unit. They just signed Wylie (Andrew) from the Kansas City Chiefs at right tackle.”

“They’ve got Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, a good young tight end.” (It was not clear. To which tight end was Orvlosky referring? If the operative word was “young, “John Bates? Armani Rogers? Cole Turner? If the operative word was “good,” Logan Thomas?

“Robinson (Brian) emerged as their bell cow tailback, with Gibson (Antonio) as like the influx or the change-up. And the last part is this, the question is, ‘Who is Eric Bieniemy’?”

“I’m not talking about the intelligence or the ability to understand offense. We don’t know who Eric Bieniemy, their new play-caller is identity-wise.”

“If this offense is of the identity that was that new early Seattle Seahawk, you know, play great defense, run the football, ask your quarterback to throw it 18 to 20 times?”

“I absolutely think Sam Howell can do that at a high level, and this could be a playoff football team.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire