Former NFL QB believes it’s time for Henry Ruggs III to take the next step

Former NFL quarterback David Carr, brother of active quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr, talked about former Alabama star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and what he must do in season No. 2.

Ruggs was drafted No. 12 overall by the Raiders in 2020, however his rookie season was from solid. He recorded 452 yards and two touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Carr said on NFL Total Access that his brother loves Ruggs, but knows that the speedy receiver hasn’t been able to translate his abilities onto the field come time for a game.

Most of Ruggs’ targets were downfield, which is mainly due to his speed and ability to blow by defensive backs, but speed can only get a receiver so far. Many of the fastest pass-catchers in the league are physical and have various abilities beyond running fast.

Carr goes on to say what is seen from Ruggs in practice compared to in a game is different. In practice, Carr quoted his brother as saying, “In practice, he’s the best player I’ve ever played with.”

