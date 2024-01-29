Former NFL Pro Bowler hired as new head football coach at Eureka College

AFC defensive tackle Randy Starks of the Miami Dolphins (94) runs in the fourth quarter against the NFC during the 2013 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. The NFC defeated the AFC 62-35.

Eureka College has turned to the NFL for its new head football coach.

Randy Starks, a two-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive lineman, was announced Monday as the 20th head coach in the history of the Red Devils football program. He replaces Kurt Barth, who resigned in December after 70 victories in 15 seasons.

New Eureka College head football coach Randy Starks

“This is truly a blessing," Starks said in a release. "I do not take this job lightly, and I will live up to this important role. There are a lot of people that coach their entire lives and never get this opportunity. I am proud to say that I am the head football coach of Eureka College. This is a dream come true!”

Starks, 40, was drafted in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and then spent 12 seasons in the NFL — making stops with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. His two Pro Bowl seasons came with the Dolphins in 2010 and 2012.

'Untapped potential': New East Peoria football coach excited to take over struggling program

Starks, who was an all-ACC player at Maryland, came from the UK NFL Academy at Loughborough College where he served as the defensive line coach. He previously had stops at Manassas (Virginia) High School (2020-2021) and NCAA Division-III LaGrange College in Georgia (2022).

“I look forward to getting to know the team," Starks said in the release, "parents, staff, the institution, and the community. … Go Red Devils!”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NFL Pro Bowl player Randy Starks hired as football coach at Eureka College