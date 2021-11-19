Former NFL player Zac Stacy makes first appearance after arrest
Former NFL star Zac Stacy went before a judge on Friday after he was arrested at the Orlando International Airport.
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi speaks to Kristin Evans about the alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy.
Ex-NFL star Zac Stacy has been arrested in Orlando, police said Friday. He's facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Criminal Mischief after a graphic and disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows the former running back beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday.
Former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend, went before a judge in Central Florida on Friday.
Ex-NFL star Zac Stacy has been arrested and is in the Orange County Jail in Orlando. Stacy was wanted after a graphic and disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows the former running back beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday.
A graphic video has emerged that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home. A nationwide search is underway for him as law enforcement believes he has fled the state.
Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, shown brutally attacking the mother of child in a disturbing video that emerged on Thursday, was arrested Thursday night, according to TMZ.com. Stacy faces two felony charges arising from the incident — aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The arrest came after the victim posted a video message urging that [more]