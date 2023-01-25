Former NFL player sees Aaron Rodgers as a fit for the Commanders

Here we go again. Another offseason of will Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers play? Will Rodgers play for the Packers or another team? Which team would Rodgers want to play for?

Thus far, Rodgers hasn’t decided if he’s going to play in 2023. He’s under contract for the hefty sum of $59 million guaranteed next season, but only a cap number of $31 million. While Rodgers is open to returning to the Packers, he doesn’t want to go through a rebuild.

If Rodgers decides to play, he’ll have plenty of options — so will the Packers. Green Bay could turn to former first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback and trade Rodgers for multiple first-round picks.

Which teams would be in the market for Rodgers? Well, virtually any team with a need under center. The Washington Commanders, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and others would be interested in Rodgers — if available.

The Commanders were interested last offseason. Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a new three-year deal, and everyone was happy. Washington settled for a trade for Carson Wentz, and that went as badly as expected.

It’s another offseason, and the Commanders have a need at quarterback.

Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL cornerback for seven seasons, is now a member of the media. In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” Tuesday, Foxworth and fellow former NFL player Marcus Spears were asked the following question by host Mike Greenberg:

“If his only priority is where do I have the best chance to win a championship next year, Marcus, which of these teams do you go with?” Greenberg asked.

Foxworth listed his top-five options for Rodgers in 2022, with Green Bay at No. 1. No. 2? The Washington Commanders.

In response to Greenberg’s question, Spears said the following.

“The Washington Commanders,” he said. “They’ve been trying to find a quarterback. They got a really good defense, a really good defensive line. They got really good weapons on the outside; Terry McLaurin is a very underrated guy we don’t talk about much because they don’t win a lot of games. They got Dotson out of Penn State, who is really good, as well. Aaron Rodgers would have his weapons, his backfield; he would be under new ownership that would probably be willing to pay him some money. And the other thing is this; he would play in the NFC East; we had three teams go into the playoffs, so why not four?”

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum didn’t believe the Packers would trade Rodgers to an NFC team.

“They would trade him to the CFL before they would trade him to an NFC team,” Tannenbaum said.

Welcome to the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire