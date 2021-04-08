Former NFL player Phillip Adams kills five, then himself

Philip Adams, a former NFL defensive back who played for the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons, shot and killed five people on Wednesday and then committed suicide.

Via the Associated Press, Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their young grandchildren (Adah and Noah), and James Lewis.

A sixth person has been hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” per the report.

Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber handgun.

The shootings occurred in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where Dr. Lesslie had been practicing medicine since 1981.

A seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Adams was a Rock Hill native who played college football at South Carolina State. He appeared in 78 total NFL regular-season games.

