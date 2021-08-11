Former NFL player Nate Burleson becomes 'CBS This Morning' co-host

Nate Burleson will spend more time in front of the CBS cameras after the network announced a new long-term deal with "The NFL Today" analyst Wednesday.

The deal will expand the former wide receiver's role across CBS News and CBS Sports, including joining "CBS This Morning," the network's morning program, as co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, starting in September. He'll replace longtime journalist Anthony Mason, who will remain with CBS to report on culture.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me,” said Burleson in a statement. “Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television."

Burleson, 39, regularly appeared on the network since 2017 when he joined "The NFL Today," the network's pregame, halftime and post-game show. He'll continue as an analyst on the show.

"Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS," said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. "His wide range of experience and interests -- from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency -- provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show's connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we're fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September."

Burleson's new contract includes yearly appearances on Nickelodeon, which debuted kids-themed NFL coverage in 2020 with Burleson as part of the broadcast team.

He will also continue to have a role on NFL Network, where he most recently served as co-host for the daily show, "Good Morning Football."

Burleson played in the NFL from 2003-13 with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, compiling 5,630 receiving yards and 39 receiving touchdowns in his career.

"Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor," Burleson said. "The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nate Burleson, former NFL player, becomes 'CBS This Morning' co-host