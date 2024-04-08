Former NFL player Merril Hoge claims Drake Maye is the ‘kind of player that will get you fired’

Former NFL running back Merril Hoge is apparently not a fan of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Hoge played running in the NFL for eight seasons and, after his playing days, joined ESPN, where he worked for over 20 years.

While Hoge doesn’t work at ESPN these days, he’s still active in the media and analyzes draft prospects every year. This year, his most notable draft evaluation is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

“I wouldn’t touch Maye,” Hoge said in a February appearance on the “Sports Junkies.”

“I wouldn’t grab Maye in the first round! There are a bunch of things that bother me. He is extremely inconsistent. His accuracy and processing are both inconsistent. He is not extremely athletic. I find him more stiff. He has a longer throwing motion which allows more hits in our league than college.”

It’s a stance that Hoge reiterated when he joined other Washington-related shows.

Hoge’s stance hasn’t changed. In a recent appearance on WCCO Radio with Henry Lake in Minneapolis, Hoge said Maye is the type of player who will get someone fired.

“Drake Maye will get you fired,” Hodge said. Drake Maye is the kind of player who will get you fired. Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired.”

Somehow, Hoge sees Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis as a comparison for Maye.

“Malik Willis might be the only guy that I can think of that is as erratic as Drake Maye,” Hodge said. “I studied him for two years…….I watched every one of his games last year…His last game against [North Carolina State] was probably the most embarrassing display I’ve seen from a guy who is supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback. When you talk about accuracy, he’s erratic. He’s everywhere.”

It’s fair. It’s Hoge’s opinion. Some agree. Most others do not. No one disagrees that Maye has some work in front of him at the next level, but

Hige wasn’t done criticizing Maye.

“When I watch Drake Maye, first of all, he lumbers. People think his athleticism will translate, but people want him to run, and they will bust him up,” Hoge said. “He is not athletic enough. If he doesn’t get down and learn how to do that, he won’t last until Week 10. He has an elongated motion. Short, intermediate, or long, doesn’t matter.”

There is much more included in the interview.

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Adam Peters has a much better track record than Hoge as a talent evaluator. We’ll soon find out what he thinks of Hoge’s player personnel evaluation.

Hoge wasn’t much higher on J.J. McCarthy, acknowledging he was better than Maye, but just “OK.”

