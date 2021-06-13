Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware spent only two years in pro football. His name has resurfaced in recent days due to the disappearance of his girlfriend. Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at an April 26 house party.

Ware recently was arrested for failing to report for bond supervision, arising from previous charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances, via KPRC 2 in Houston.

A former boyfriend of Pomaski’s, Eric Zulegar, told KPRC 2 that Pomaski’s family believes Ware “knows exactly what happened” to Taylor. Ware reportedly is not cooperating with authorities.

Via FOX News, Pomaski had referred to Ware in December as her “husband.” KTRK-TV has reported that it’s believed Ware and Pomaski got into a fight during the party, and that the altercation got “fairly violent.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, which implies that the authorities believe foul play was involved.

Ware spent 2003 with Washington and 2004 with the 49ers.

Former NFL player Kevin Ware is questioned in connection with missing girlfriend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk