Former NFL player Greg Hardy earns UFC deal after 57 second KO victory

Former NFL player Greg Hardy made his professional MMA debut last night on Dana White’s Contender Series 9 with an impressive 57 second TKO victory over fellow former NFL player Austen Lane earning him a UFC contract.

Hardy told MMA Weekly “I feel awesome, I battled a warrior came out victorious followed the game plan, it’s one of the best shows in the world”

Training at American Top Team, Hardy was full of praise for his teammates who he calls some of the most dangerous men on the planet.

He said: “It’s an honour to be at American Top Team with all those guys. I was sparring with Arlovski and I was in his camp for Stefan Struve. I train with the best team in the world and the best fighters in the world.”

Hardy’s appearance on the show didn’t come without controversy due to his past. The Former NFL player was arrested in 2014 for an alleged domestic assault on an ex-girlfriend, the case was eventually dropped after the victim failed to appear in court. Dana White responded to the controversy before the fight.

White said: “If you talk to anybody he trains with, male or female, they say that he’s a very good guy. He’s very humble. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

As for what’s next it appears Hardy won’t make his UFC debut just yet as Hardy revealed they want him to gain more experience first.

Hardy added: “It’s going to be a developmental thing, they are going to build me up and that’s how I’m going to get my shot, I’m all for it. It’s a perfect opportunity for me to go back perfect my game and come out and show what I’ve got to give. I’m willing to earn it, I’m an entertainer and I am one of the best in the world”



