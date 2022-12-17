Former NFL player and current analyst believes the Commanders are dark-horse Super Bowl contender

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall had a distinguished playing career. Marshall played 13 NFL seasons, made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and finished with 970 receptions and 83 receiving touchdowns.

Shortly after his retirement, Marshall joined the media, and much like his time as a player, he isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Marshall is currently an analyst for Inside the NFL and was a guest this week on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams of Fanduel TV.

Adams and Marshall discussed the San Francisco 49ers and if they were a Super Bowl contender with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback.

“They’re not winning the Super Bowl; they’re contenders,” Marshall said of the 49ers. They’ll probably be in the NFC championship.”

Marshall then went on to discuss which other NFC teams he likes.

“I like the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said. “I like the Dallas Cowboys. Those three teams and I also like the Commanders. I think the Commanders could be the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re at 7-5, and then all of a sudden they go into your place, Chicago, Soldier Field, they whoop up on the Bears, and then they go on this legendary run and then find themselves in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. And they win the Super Bowl.”

After Marshall discussed the 2005 Bears, he quickly turned his attention back to the 2022 Commanders.

“I say that because there is always one dark horse every year,” Marshall said. “One team that we never thought would do it. The Cincinnati Bengals, did we think the Cincinnati Bengals would be in the Super Bowl last year? So in the NFC, those are the four teams that I like. I’m not saying the Commanders are as good as the other teams, but it’s about who’s going to get hot right now. The Dallas Cowboys, could this be the year? We’ve been talking about this for 25 years?”

Afterward, Adams joked with Marshall that she was just reveling in the clickbait that he gave her by saying the Commanders could win the Super Bowl.

Marshall is certainly right about one thing; it’s often about who gets hot at the right time. Can the Commanders stay hot through the remainder of the season into the playoffs?

We shall see.

