Former NFL player Courtney Upshaw among Falcons Bill Walsh coaching interns

Courtney Upshaw finished up his playing career as a member of the Falcons and he’ll be back with the team during training camp.

Upshaw was one of five Bill Walsh coaching interns announced by the team on Thursday. Christion Abercrombie, Joan Cantanese, Yosef Fares, and Sajan Thakker will be joining him at Falcons camp.

Upshaw was a Ravens second-round pick in 2012 and spent four years playing on the edge of their defense before moving on to Atlanta for his final two seasons. He had 33 tackles and two sacks for the Falcons before embarking on a coaching career. He is currently a defensive line coach at Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Abercrombie was an assistant strength coach for the Titans last year and Thakker is the running backs coach at Harvard. Cantanese and Fares both coach at the high school level.

