Former NFL Player Claims He Couldn’t Breathe During Arrest

Video of former NFL player Desmond Marrow being wrestled to the ground as he was arrested outside a mall in Atlanta is sparking outrage. “You'll get tased, do you understand me?” an officer told him. Cops say the 30-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was resisting arrest after a road rage incident in which he threatened to shoot someone in the mall parking lot. Marrow was taken to the ground and pinned and he cried out that he couldn’t breathe multiple times.