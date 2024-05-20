Former NFL player, Ashtabula grad Bunch returns to conduct camp on June 22

May 20—Staff Report

Former New York Giants and Los Angeles Raiders running back Jarrod Bunch, an Ashtabula High School graduate, will host a USA Football FUNdamentals clinic for children ages 7 -13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at SPIRE Academy.

Walk-up registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. on June 22.

Pre-registration is at the Geneva Public Library from 2:30-4 p.m. is on Thursday and Ashtabula Public Library from 2:30-4 p.m. on May 28.

The fun and free event is designed to introduce children to football by teaching basic skills in an exciting and energetic environment.

This is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation.

FUNdamentals incorporates a series of drills to teach passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting.

All skills and drills selected are based on USA Football's Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.

USA Football is the sport's national governing body and is a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport.

As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.