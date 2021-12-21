Former NFL OL on Steelers C Kendrick Green: ‘He’s gotta get stronger’

Brian Baldinger spent 12 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman after going undrafted in 1982. Since his retirement, Baldinger has gone on to be one of the most respected film breakdown guys when it comes to the offensive line there is.

Baldinger was on The Fan Morning Show in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and offered a strong opinion of struggling Steelers center Kendrick Green.

“He’s gotta get stronger,” Baldinger said. “Just at the point of attack, stronger core, stronger base. You just can’t get pushed around in the middle. If you do, it looks like everything collapses around it sometimes.”

Green’s struggles with holding the point of attack are particularly disconcerting when you consider this is a guy who broke records at the University of Illinois in the weight room.

When you see a player who is so strong in the gym but cannot make it translate to the field, you have to look at coaching. What is offensive line coach Adrian Klemm doing to help Green and why isn’t he getting better? There are plenty of ways you can coach Green’s strength to the field but until it happens this offensive line isn’t going to improve.

