Former NFL OL Chad Wheeler found guilty of domestic violence assault

Former NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was found guilty of domestic violence assault by a jury in King County, Washington on Thursday.

Wheeler was arrested in January 2021 and charged with domestic violence assault and false imprisonment after his former girlfriend called police to say she was "being killed." Several officers were needed to detain Wheeler upon arriving at the residence.

The jury convicted Wheeler of first- and second-degree domestic violence assault and found him not guilty of false imprisonment. He will be sentenced on December 14th and, per the Seattle Times, state prosecutors are expected to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Wheeler played for the Giants and Seahawks from 2017-2020. The Seahawks released him after his arrest and he has not been on an NFL roster over the last two-plus years.