Former NFL OL Baldinger: 'I wouldn't have taken' Colts' interim HC job if I were in Saturday's shoes
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reacts to Jeff Saturday being name Indianapolis Colts interim head coach.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reacts to Jeff Saturday being name Indianapolis Colts interim head coach.
Here are seven stats to know for the Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders
Power rankings: #Bills tumble after Week 9:
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Giants players.
Word last week was that Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry would miss time with a groin injury and he is set to miss at least four games before he’ll be ready to return. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cushenberry is going on injured reserve. The earliest that he will be able to return is [more]
You could make excuses about injuries or a tough schedule, but the Saints only have themselves to blame for their aimless 2022 campaign:
The NFL has flexed Chiefs-Chargers to Sunday Night Football on Nov. 20
49ers rookie Danny Gray is focusing on the details is helping him prepare for his time.
Raiders release former first-round pick SS Johnathan Abram
T.J. Hockenson looked right at home in his first game as a Minnesota Viking.
Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, Mizuno and Ping are all featured ... but which driver was No. 1?
Last month, Colts owner Jim Irsay had plenty of things to say about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The Commanders didn’t like it; eventually, they accused Irsay of violating the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws by making public comments critical of Snyder. Now, in the aftermath of a crazy, upside-down Monday that included the firing of Frank [more]
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.