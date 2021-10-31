Former NFL official says officials botched call on Chris Boswell injury

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The hit on Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell at the end of the first half was ugly. The decision to try a fake field goal in that situation was questionable at best but the injury to Boswell is what could really hurt the Steelers.

Did the officials miss a roughing the passer penalty? It certainly looked like it. Former NFL official and CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore agreed. According to Steratore, the fact it was a kicker and not a quarterback and not a quarterback is irrelevant and there should have been a penalty on the Browns and a first down for the Steelers.

