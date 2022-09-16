Former NFL offensive lineman Shelby Jordan dies at 70

Oakland Raiders v New England Patriots

Former Patriots offensive lineman Shelby Jordan died Sept. 9, the team announced Friday. Jordan was 70.

Jordan entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection of the Houston Oilers in 1973 out of Washington University. He signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 1974, but he did not play his first NFL regular-season game until 1975.

He was with the Patriots through the 1982 season before finishing his career with the Raiders.

Jordan played 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. He appeared in 56 games with five starts for the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Jordan and his wife, Donzella, founded a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation to provide affordable urban housing and services for families and seniors. He received numerous awards for his work within the community.

