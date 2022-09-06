Eagles Guy Morriss

Former NFL offensive lineman Guy Morriss, who went on to coach in the college ranks, died Monday in Danville, Kentucky, the University of Kentucky announced. He was 71.

The school did not specify a cause of death, but Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

The Eagles made Morriss a second-round draft choice in 1973 out of TCU, and he spent 11 seasons as the team’s center before finishing his NFL career with the Patriots. Morriss played four seasons in New England.

Morriss played 217 career games, including 173 starts.

He started in the Eagles’ Super Bowl XV loss to the Raiders to end the 1980 season and was with the Patriots during their Super Bowl XX loss to the Bears to end the 1985 season.

Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski paid tribute to Morriss on social media, writing, “So sad to hear my great center Guy Morriss has passed away. Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!”

Morriss immediately joined the Patriots’ coaching staff following his retirement and spent the 1988 and ’89 seasons as the team’s offensive line coach. He coached the Cardinals’ offensive linemen in 1994.

Morriss was a college head coach at Kentucky, Baylor and Texas A&M-Commerce. He went 37-85 in his career. He also coached high school football in his home state of Texas and his adopted state of Kentucky.

Morriss is survived by his wife, Jackie; their daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah and Austin; and five grandchildren.

Former NFL offensive lineman Guy Morriss dies at 71 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk