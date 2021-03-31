Former NFL lineman Orlando Franklin shows off dramatic transformation after post-football weight loss
NFL offensive linemen have been known to make dramatic physical transformations after retiring from football.
Often required to pack on pounds well beyond their natural weight to remain competitive, some are unrecognizable after adjusting to a non-football diet.
Count Orlando Franklin among them. Franklin played seven seasons in the NFL as an interior lineman from 2011-17 for the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers and Washington. He was listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds.
On Tuesday, he published updated photos of himself on Twitter.
He didn't list his new weight more than three years post-retirement. But it's safe to assume he's dropped well below 300 pounds.
Franklin's transformation is reminiscent of Joe Thomas' dramatic weight loss after retiring from the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Thomas played left tackle for 11 NFL seasons and looked like a different man two years after retirement.
He wrote in 2019 that the first 25 pounds fell off, but that he had to work to drop weight beyond that.
Franklin didn't share details of his weight-loss regimen. But he's clearly proud of his new look.
