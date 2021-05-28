Former NFL lineman doesn’t think Tebow will fit in a Taysom Hill role

Though the assumption since Tim Tebow was signed by the Jaguars was that he would play tight end, a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini indicated that some sources around the league think Tebow will project as more of a utility player than a true tight end, seeing a role similar to the one Taysom Hill has held in New Orleans for the last few seasons.

Though Hill has played some tight end, he’s also lined up out wide, as a running back and even with some packages at quarterback. Perhaps Tebow could do something similar, but not everyone is convinced.

Asked on “Get Up!” Thursday morning whether he sees Tebow as a utility player in the NFL, former NFL offensive guard Damien Woody responded curtly.

“Hell no,” Woody said. “We’re talking about a guy who hasn’t played ball in like eight years, and when he did play ball, he couldn’t throw a lick. We’re talking about Taysom Hill? Come on, man. A 34-year-old (note: Tebow is 33) who’s been out of the league this long, and you’re talking about bringing in a gadget guy?

“What sense does that make for Urban Meyer? … How in the hell is a backup guy going to set the culture?”

Considering the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick and have a pair of solid backup options already on the roster in C.J. Beathard and Gardner Minshew, it’s unlikely that Tebow will get the chance to play quarterback like Hill did behind Drew Brees.

But it’s not unthinkable that Tebow could be a bit of a gadget player, possibly lining up as an H-back or receiver in addition to tight end. He could even potentially be used on some short-distance run packages.

It’s clear not many are optimistic about Tebow’s chances of making the roster, and it is fairly unlikely that he will. But the more versatility he demonstrates, the better his odds will be.

