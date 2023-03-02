Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest charged with felony assault after December incident

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was charged on Thursday with two felony counts stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub last December.

McGinest was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

McGinest has an arraignment hearing set in April.

McGinest turned himself into police for the Dec. 9, 2022 incident, where released by TMZ showed McGinest punched a man, before other people joined in on the scuffle. The video also showed McGinest dropping a bottle onto a seat cushion after using it to strike the person in the scuffle. The incident took place at a restaurant named Delilah on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

McGinest apologized for his role in the matter in a statement to USA Today Sports, following his arrest.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become," McGinest said in his statement.

“Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

McGinest, a Los Angeles native, played in the NFL for 15 seasons, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 12 seasons. He spent his last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and ended his career in 2008. McGinest was the fourth pick in the 1994 draft and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

McGinest has worked as a football analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Network. He has not appeared on NFL Network since the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Willie McGinest charged with felony assault after December incident