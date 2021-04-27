Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes passes away at age 33

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes has passes away after a battle with liver disease at age 33, according to WCTV in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hayes was moved into hospice care last week as part of an ongoing two-year fight against the disease. He had been hospitalized over 20 times in the last year as the disease progressed. He had lost 70 pounds through the ordeal.

A sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Hayes played seven seasons in the NFL for the the Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 101 career games with 70 starts, recording 401 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes passes away at age 33 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Erik ten Hag among Tottenham contenders after Julian Nagelsmann blow

    Tottenham Hotspur look set to suffer an early blow in their attempt to replace Jose Mourinho, with Bayern Munich closing in on the appointment of the Premier League club’s top target Julian Nagelsmann. And that will only increase the pressure on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who was already facing calls to go from supporters who were angered by the club’s involvement in the failed European Super League plan. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is now expected to move up Tottenham’s list of targets, which is also understood to include Ralf Rangnick, while there is admiration for England manager Gareth Southgate. Mourinho was sacked last week by Tottenham, who hoped to join the front of the queue for Nagelsmann but German sources claim the RB Leipzig manager has agreed to succeed Hansi Flick at Bayern and Spurs fear they have lost out on the 33-year-old. Nagelsmann had been identified as the perfect candidate to reintroduce an exciting, progressive brand of football to Tottenham next season, something Ten Hag could also promise. It was under Ten Hag that Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals two years ago which they lost to Spurs, then managed by Mauricio Pochettino, and the Dutch club are comfortably in the lead in the Eredivisie table again this season. Ten Hag will only have a year remaining on his Ajax contract at the end of the season, meaning any compensation fee should not be out of Tottenham’s reach. Tottenham considered Rangnick, who is currently out of work, before hiring Andre Villas-Boas in 2012 and the German, who last managed RB Leipzig in 2019, was considered for the Chelsea post earlier this year before the club appointed Thomas Tuchel. A tipping point will come for Spurs if Daniel Levy fails to get his next few decisions right Rangnick is credited with influencing the likes of Nagelsmann, Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Ralph Hassenhuttl, and has also been a director of football, as well as a manager. Southgate is well liked by Tottenham and his close relationship with Harry Kane means that he would have at least one high-profile supporter inside the club’s dressing-room. But England’s involvement in the European Championships would complicate any approach and Southgate is believed to be keen to remain in his role for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Brendan Rodgers, who would be among Tottenham’s top targets, is not thought to be interested in leaving Leicester City at this point in time with the club in the final of the FA Cup and competing for Champions League qualification for next season. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is believed to be keen on a return to club management after the Euros, but, as in the case of Southgate, Tottenham would have difficulties in making a firm approach before the end of the tournament.

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Makes Clingan, Duren Trimmed Lists

    Michigan has made the cut for two of the nation's top 2022 big men. Montverde (Fla.) Academy's Jalen Duren,

  • NFL rumors: Patriots want Justin Fields, could trade up if 49ers pass

    If the 49ers decide to pass on Justin Fields, other NFL teams will be vying for his services.

  • Schroder, Davis lead Lakers' late rally past Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 114-103 on Monday night. Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers' offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games. LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

  • Troy Vincent on Deshaun Watson situation: “This is not good for anybody”

    Since the issue first emerged more than a month ago, the league office had remained publicly silent on the controversy surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Saturday, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent broke that silence during an appearance on FOX Sports Radio. “I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today,” Vincent [more]

  • 5 QBs are expected to go in the first round of the NFL draft. Not all of them will succeed

    Five teams are expected to select a quarterback early in the first round of the NFL draft. History tells us some of them will be looking for another QB … soon.

  • Last Dance: Becoming a Girl Dad helped keep star QB in college football

    Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder could become one of college football's winningest quarterbacks this season. But that's not exactly front of mind for him right now.

  • Jon Jones, First Round Management announce they have ‘amicably decided to part ways’

    If Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is going to get signed, "Bones" will apparently be using a new management team to work out the details.

  • Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

    Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations. "He wouldn't be showing up to play if he didn't think he could play well," former player McEnroe told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • Porter scores 31 points, Nuggets knock off Grizzlies 120-96

    DENVER (AP) Michael Porter Jr. erupted for 31 points courtesy of a torrid shooting night, Paul Millsap added nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-96 on Monday. Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds for his league-leading 53rd double-double to help the Nuggets knock off Memphis for a sixth straight time at home.

  • Steph Curry is in a battle to make the playoffs and the fans are the beneficiaries

    Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.

  • 2021 NFL draft: North Dakota State's Trey Lance has it all, but is he ready now?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 6 overall — the Bison's highly talented, highly inexperienced quarterback.

  • UFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

    Though UFC 261 featured three championship fights, that fact was largely overshadowed in the lead-up by the idea that it also marked the promotion's first event since the pandemic struck that a sold-out venue full of fans would be allowed in attendance. With the UFC 261 results now in the books, the fighters stole the limelight back. UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman wanted nothing but to finish Jorge Masvidal in their headlining rematch. He did just that. Usman opened with a crisp jab, stinging Masvidal throughout the first half of the first frame before Masvidal finally landed. In shades of his fight with Ben Askren, Masvidal launched a flying knee, but Usman caught him and tossed him onto the canvas. Masvidal fought well off of his back, connecting with several hard elbows, and eventually escaped to his feet. Usman snapped his jab, but tried to go big with some wide punches that missed. Masvidal landed some solid leg kicks, but just missed with another flying knee attempt before the round wound down. As round two got underway, Usman again missed with a big, wide swing, causing Masvidal to chuckle at him. Seconds later, Masvidal was eating that chuckle. Usman launched a right hand that rocked Masvidal's head and sent him falling to the canvas. Usman followed up with a couple hammerfists, but Masvidal was already out. Though their first fight at UFC 251 went the distance, Usman did what he wanted to do in the rematch, which was to finish Masvidal in spectacular fashion. "No disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge, you elevated me," Usman said after the fight, holding his daughter in his arms. "He elevated me. He made me go to the wood shop. I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit." https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386172905839542277?s=20 UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal Rose Namajunas reclaims title with stunning Zhang Weili knockout Rose Namajunas fought the perfect fight to reclaim the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili. Zhang started strong, landing several inside leg kicks to Namajunas's lead leg. Namajunas, however, was floating around the Octagon, darting in and out at various angles and with an ever-changing rhythm. Though Zhang landed a few kicks to the lead leg, they weren't of the type that were mounting much damage. A short time later, Namajunas timed Zhang moving in on her. She launched a lead-leg head kick that landed flush, sending Zhang onto her back. Namajunas followed her to the canvas, landing a couple of hammerfists before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. Zhang returned to her feet after the fight was stopped, trying to argue that she should be allowed to continue, but was on wobbly legs as she did so. She was clearly shaken, not in the best form to continue. "I did it again. But God did it. I really depended on Him," Namajunas said after the fight. "I am the best." In the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas had made some comments about fighting against communism. Some of those comments were taken as a personal affront to Zhang. That was not the intent, according to Namajunas. "I never meant to attack her as a person. I love all people from all cultures." Namajunas first won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She defended it in an immediate rematch before losing the belt to Jessica Andrade. After Andrade lost the championship to Zhang, Namajuas defeated the Brazilian before then taking the belt from Zhang on Saturday night. The stars may have aligned for a trilogy bout between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, even though Namajunas holds wins in their first two fights. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386165142103240706?s=20 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas reclaims the strawweight title https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386167442750193664?s=20 Valentina Shevchenko dominates Jessica Andrade, defends UFC flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko looked sharp in the latest defense of her UFC flyweight title. She started fast, snapping out a one-two combination that stung Jessica Andrade before twice taking her to the canvas. Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko stung her again with another punch combination. Andrade tried to hold her against the cage, but Shevchenko again planted Andrade on the canvas. She quickly transitione dto Andrade's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Andrade escaped, but Shevchenko clung to her. Again Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko punished her with knees before again taking her to the canvas for a total of five takedowns in round one. Shevchenko quickly clinched and tossed Andrade to the canvas to start round two. Shevchenko worked shots to the body for nearly two minutes before they returned to their feet. Andrade had good position, but again, Shevchenko reversed the clinch and splashed Andrade on her back. Shevchenko locked Andrade in a crucifix, unloading with a brutal onslaught of punches and elbows until the referee was forced to stop the fight. "I like to surprise people. I can do everything," Shevchenko said when confronted with the idea that people were surprised that she chose to grapple with Andrade, who is generally a good grappler herself. Having dominated nearly everyone in her path, Shevchenko is ready for whichever challenger emerges next. "Everyone is asking to fight me. Here I am!" https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386158826701869059?s=20 UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates in latest title defense Chris Weidman gruesomely snapped his shin, losing to Uriah Hall The world cringed when Anderson Silva kicked Chris Weidman at UFC 168, his shin snapping and wrapping around Weidman's leg. It was shocking to see the same thing happen to Weidman on Saturday night as his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall got underway. Before the fight could even start to heat up, Weidman launched a low kick, connecting with Hall's shin. Unfortunately for Weidman, flashing back to the Silva fight, his shin snapped and wrapped around Hall's leg. Weidman withdrew his leg and tried to place it on the canvas. There was no stability to hold him up; his lower leg bones were snapped in half. He crashed to the floor in agony. Shocked, Hall walked to the opposite side of the Octagon and kneeled down. Ringside medics placed Weidman's leg in a compression cast. He was placed on a stretched and wheeled out of the arena. "No matter what my rank in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it. You're still one of the best, Chris," Hall said after the fight, at first struggling to hold his composure. https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1386153535356743681?s=20 https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386151546338123776?s=20 UFC 261 results: Chris Weidman's leg snaps, Uriah Hall wins by TKO https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386153164555137024?s=20 Anthony Smith topples Jimmy Crute with crippling leg kick Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute played a game of chicken from the opening bell. Smith was banking on his stinging jab, while Crute was relying on his low kicks to the lead leg to get the job done. Both men were landing throughout the first round, waiting for the other to falter. Near the end of the first round, Smith landed a kick that compromised Crute's left leg and sent him to the canvas. In an instant, Crute rebounded with a takedown and swarmed Smith with a ground-and-pound onslaught. Smith briefly regained his feet, but Crute planted him on the canvas again before the round ended. Crute was barely able to stand on his left foot as he returned to his corner. Before the second round could begin, the ringside physician asked Crute to walk forward. He wobbled; the doctor immediately recommended the fight be stopped. Of course Crute was upset. He wanted to continue, but Smith, being the sportsman that he is, immediately met Crute across the cage and embraced him. "Even at 32 years old, 51 fights in, I'm still getting better," Smith said after the fight. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386145029442396162?s=20 UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith stops Jimmy Crute Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 Results UFC 261 Main Card Main Event: Kamaru Usman def Jorge Masvidal by KO (punches) at 1:02, R2Co-main Event: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by KO (head kick & punches) at 1:18, R1Valentina Shevchenko def Jessica Andrade by TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:19, R2Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman by TKO (leg injury) at 0:17, R1Anthony Smith def Jimmy Crute by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00, R1 UFC 261 Prelims Randy Brown def Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50, R1Dwight Grant def Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Brendan Allen def Karl Roberson by submission (kneebar) at 4:55, R1Patrick Sabatini def Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC 261 Early Prelims Danaa Batgerel def Kevin Natividad by TKO (punches) at 0:50, R1Kazula Vargas def Rongzhu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)Jeffrey Molina def Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Ariane Carnelossi def Liang Na by TKO (punches) at 1:28, R2

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Yuta Watanabe with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Yuta Watanabe (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/26/2021

  • UFC 261 full results: Usman KOs Masvidal; Namajunas finishes Zhang; Shevchenko retains

    Kamaru Usman stunned the packed house in Jacksonville, Florida, with a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

  • Anthony Davis with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 04/26/2021

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.