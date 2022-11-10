Former NFL LB Lofa Tatupu on Seahawks' 6-3 start to '22 season
Former NFL linebacker Lofa Tatupu wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses the Seattle Seahawks' 6-3 start to '22 season.
Former NFL linebacker Lofa Tatupu wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses the Seattle Seahawks' 6-3 start to '22 season.
How much QB maneuverability plays a role in each team's offense is one of the key ingredients in defining Week 10 success, says @cdpiglet.
The Packers will end up spending around $1 million on the salary cap by claiming S Johnathan Abram.
All eyes are on Amazon in the Pac-12. No one would be particularly surprised if Amazon inks a deal to air Pac-12 football games.
Deebo Samuel revealed that the 49ers view the Seahawks as bigger rivals than the Rams in the NFC West.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Cornerback Tre Brown will not be rejoining the Seahawks lineup this week. Brown was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago, but he is not going to be back on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Munich. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters [more]
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Thursday, November 10
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
Both Deebo Samuel and Kyle Shanahan shared their thoughts and feelings regarding the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
The NFL has been unpredictable, and that makes it a challenge for bettors.