Former NFL LB Geno Hayes in hospice care due to liver complications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Geno Hayes. who played seven seasons in the NFL, is in hospice care due to liver complications, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Thursday.

He is at his parents’ home in Georgia, per the Democrat.

Hayes, 33, attended Florida State University and was a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He actually replaced another Seminole great — and Pro Football Hall of Famer — in the Bucs’ linebacking unit.

Hayes moved into the starter’s role in his second season and finished with a career-best 98 tackles.

Hayes played in 101 NFL games with 70 starts between the Bucs (2008-11), Bears (2012), and Jags (2013-14). He had 401 career tackles and 10 sacks.

Per the Democrat:

“Geno’s in need of prayers. He’s fighting for his life,” said former Madison County coach Frankie Carroll, who visited Hayes in Georgia last Sunday. “It’s tough. Geno’s a fun-loving guy.”

High school teammate Billy Ray Reddick echoed the coach’s sentiment.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Reddick, who added Hayes’ health had deteriorated in recent weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida lawmakers reach agreement on $200M school choice expansion

    Florida lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on a sweeping $200 million school-choice proposal that would combine and significantly expand the state’s voucher programs that help families pay for private schooling.

  • As Chargers coach Brandon Staley examines defensive line, Jerry Tillery stands out

    As the Chargers switch their defense to a hybrid 3-4, new coach Brandon Staley can picture Jerry Tillery being a key ingredient in the middle of the defensive line.

  • Financial details for FSU football games vs. Memphis, Charleston Southern

    FSU releases contract details for non-conference games against Memphis and Charleston Southern in 2024.

  • Trending! DE Nyjalik Kelly decommits from FSU

    What's the latest scoop on Florida State football recruiting? Which top prospects are leaning to the Seminoles and who's close to committing? Which recruits have scheduled upcoming visits to FSU? Keep up with all the latest happenings right here.

  • Cedrick Wilson signs tender

    Receiver Cedrick Wilson signed his tender to remain with the Cowboys, the team announced. Wilson, 25, received the original-round tender of $2.183 million for 2021 as a restricted free agent. Wilson appeared in all 16 games last season. He had 20 touches for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He played six games in 2019. The [more]

  • Next Pats: Daniel Jeremiah on why Trey Lance is a fit for Patriots

    On a new Next Pats Podcast, Daniel Jeremiah breaks down why he thinks Trey Lance could absolutely be a fit for the Patriots at QB.

  • Athlete groups, unions pledge legal support for athletes that protest at Tokyo Olympics

    The IOC approved a continued ban on protests and demonstrations at the Tokyo Olympics this week.

  • Bucs' Tom Brady speaks out against NFL jersey number rule change

    Many NFL players are excited about the rule change that will allow them to choose different numbers, but Tom Brady is NOT one of them.

  • 2 underrated and overlooked needs for Packers in 2021 NFL draft

    Highlighting a handful of underrated needs for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Urban Meyer says he’s learning how to trust the draft board

    The new Jaguars head coach is still learning how the draft process works after spending his whole career coaching at the college level.

  • NFL draft betting: Is elite tight end prospect Kyle Pitts locked in as a top-five pick?

    Kyle Pitts' draft position likely hinges on what happens with the QBs.

  • NCAA adjusts college football overtime rules, now will require 2-point try during 2OT

    The NCAA wants to limit the number of plays and try to bring games to quick conclusions.

  • NFL talent evaluators sound off on Trevor Lawrence

    Several scouts are high on Lawerence while an AFC quarterbacks coach isn't quite convinced that Lawrence is a generational prospect.

  • NFL draft betting: Even with ridiculously short odds, BetMGM has taken many bets on Trevor Lawrence going No. 1

    The Jaguars are a practical guarantee to pick Trevor Lawrence first.

  • Cowboys re-sign DT Antwaun Woods ahead of draft

    The Cowboys added Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins to the defensive interior, now they get one of their own back by resigning Antwaun Woods.

  • Jeremy Renner says Disney Plus Hawkeye series has wrapped, thanks crew in very Jeremy Renner fashion

    Actor, musician, and entrepreneur Jeremy Renner is a lot of things. A complicated modern man, who develops apps, writes blues rock, and hangs out with Taika Waititi, Renner is the masculine ideal for all men who want to be Renner. And if there’s one lesson we can learn from the “Jeremy Renner Guide to Being a Man,” or as the uninitiated call it “his Instagram,” it’s that gratitude is essential to the Jeremy Renner experience.

  • If You Take These 2 Supplements, Your Stroke Risk May Be High, Study Says

    We've all spent most of the past year worrying about our health. To look at it on the bright side though, that could mean you've made some healthy changes to your lifestyle recently. However, if you started taking supplements to help boost immunity or as preventative care, you need to make sure you're reaping the benefits and not putting yourself at risk of another serious condition. Researchers behind a 2019 Johns Hopkins meta-analysis suggested a predominant number of vitamins don't increase longevity or lower the risk for cardiovascular disease or stroke. But even worse, combining two supplements in particular could have an adverse affect, and may increase your risk of a stroke. Keep reading to learn what they are, and if you're wondering what you should take, These Are the Only 2 Supplements That Help You Live Longer, Study Finds. If you take calcium and vitamin D together, you may have a 17 percent higher risk of stroke. The 2019 meta-analysis from Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, explored 277 clinical trials with 24 various interventions to determine which supplements benefit your health, including when taken in tandem.After analyzing 20 studies that assessed the combination of calcium with vitamin D in supplement form, the researchers found 3,690 patients had strokes during the trials out of 42,072 total research participants. The researchers determined that taking calcium and vitamin D together had a 17 percent increased risk for stroke, which they deemed a "slightly increased stroke risk."Additionally, a 2016 study published in Osteoporosis International on calcium and vitamin D reached a similar conclusion. "We conclude that the moderate effect of supplemental calcium and vitamin D on the risk of fractures is not large enough to outweigh the potential increased risk of cardiovascular disease, specifically in women who are at a low risk of bone fracture," the study's lead author Gunhild Hagen, then a PhD candidate at the Department of Public Heath and General Practice, said in a statement. And for one vitamin to avoid at the moment due to a recall, read up on why If You Take This Popular Vitamin, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. Calcium and vitamin D are one of the most common supplement combinations. Calcium, which is important for bone growth and strength, and vitamin D—which you can get from sunlight and which helps the body regulate of calcium and phosphate—are both key for your well-being, according to the U.K.'s National Health Service. And these supplements are often taken together, Erin Michos, MD, director of Women's Cardiovascular Health at Johns Hopkins, told TCTMD, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's site.Michos says roughly a third of adults in the U.S. take both calcium and vitamin D, though the numbers are even larger in older adults. "More than 65 percent of women older than 70 years take calcium, while an excess of 60 percent of adults 65 years and older take vitamin D supplements," according to TCTMD. And for a vitamin that could benefit your body, This One Supplement Can Slow the Aging Process, New Study Says. Calcium alone has also been linked to heart disease. There's long been concern with calcium supplements, with theories that the high, concentrated doses of the nutrient could quickly increase your blood calcium levels, making it more likely to be deposited in your arteries, according to Harvard Heart Letter.A 2016 report published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also out of Johns Hopkins, looked at 10 years of medical tests covering more than 2,700 patients to examine the causes of heart disease. They found that taking calcium in the form of supplements "may raise the risk of plaque buildup in arteries and heart damage.""When it comes to using vitamin and mineral supplements, particularly calcium supplements being taken for bone health, many Americans think that more is always better," Michos, co-author of the study, said in a statement. "But our study adds to the body of evidence that excess calcium in the form of supplements may harm the heart and vascular system."And for more supplements to be wary of, check out If You Take Too Much of This Vitamin, It Could Be Toxic, Experts Say. Other research has shown there's not a definitive link between vitamin D and calcium and stroke risk. Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, says if you've been taking calcium and vitamin D supplements simultaneously, you may be in the clear. "It's been looked at a lot. A few years ago, articles came out that said the same thing," Kopecky told Health. He notes that previous studies may have "lacked precision" and been subject to human error if they relied on questionnaires conducted for a deceased patient.According to Kopecky, studies that didn't incorporate questionnaire responses found "no correlation" between vitamin D and calcium and an increased risk of stroke or heart attack.Harvard Health Letter also points out that while there is some evidence of an increased stroke risk associated with calcium and vitamin D, "the largest and longest of these trials was the Women's Health Initiative, and it found no increased risk of heart attack or stroke in women taking both supplements together."In fact, 2017 research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that vitamin D may actually help offset the risks associated with calcium and stroke. "This study suggests that calcium supplements given as monotherapy at high doses may increase the risk of ischemic stroke, whereas their combination with vitamin D seems to offset this hazard," the researchers concluded.Clearly, there's no definitive answer, but as always, it's best to talk to your doctor about your specific situation. "I would speak to a caregiver or primary care provider. Say, 'Do I really need this stuff?'" Kopecky suggested to Health.And for more up-to-date health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. It's always better to get calcium and vitamin D from food than supplements. Kopecky also noted that research shows that pills don't replace a nutrient-deficient lifestyle. "It's always better to get [vitamins and nutrients] in your diet if you can. People tend to take supplements to make up for their diet," he said.The 2016 Johns Hopkins research on calcium also concluded that the risks seemed specifically connected to ingesting the mineral as a supplement as opposed to consuming it through food. "A diet high in calcium-rich foods appears be protective," the researchers concluded.According to WebMd, the top 10 calcium-rich foods are cheese, milk, yogurt, dark leafy greens, sardines, cereals like Raisin Bran and Total, fortified orange juice, soybeans, and enriched breads, grains, and waffles. Meanwhile, if you're looking to consume vitamin D in food form, you should eat salmon, canned tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fortified foods like cow's milk, Healthline reports.If you do need supplements, certain factors can also ensure you're taking them in the most healthy way possible. According to Harvard Health Letter, taking your calcium supplement with food, and limiting yourself to 500 mg at once is the best way to stay safe. As for vitamin D, the recommended daily allowance for adults is 600 IU, Johns Hopkins reports. And for more on the supplement to always avoid, This Is the One Vitamin You Should Never Take, Doctors Say.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Isaiah Roby with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers

    Isaiah Roby (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/21/2021