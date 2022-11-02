Former NFL LB Chris Long on Kyle Brandt dressing up as his dad Howie Long for Halloween
Former NFL LB Chris Long wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his thoughts on Kyle Brandt dressing up as his dad Howie Long for Halloween.
Former NFL LB Chris Long wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his thoughts on Kyle Brandt dressing up as his dad Howie Long for Halloween.
Here are 7 prop bets for the rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
On the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said it was unlikely that Jakob Poeltl would sign a contract extension with the Spurs because he could make more money in free agency. “Jakob Poeltl is in the final year of his contract,” Windhorst said. “From what I’m told, the Spurs discussed a contract extension with
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said revenge was not on his mind as he named his squad Tuesday for the World Cup in Qatar -- the scene of his country's biggest football heartbreak.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
OL for #Raiders moves up two spots in latest PFF rankings
Despite a blowout loss to the Cowboys, the Bears didn't fall too far in the Week 9 power rankings.
With Elijah Mitchell out due to injury, Jeff Wilson had been carrying the load at running back for the 49ers. But then San Francisco traded for Christian McCaffrey. That changed the equation in the 49ers’ backfield and led to San Francisco dealing Wilson to the Dolphins. “At some point, you can only keep so many, [more]
The Chase Claypool trade gets an A from us.
How will Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson, William Jackson III, and Chase Claypool fit with their new teams? It's trade deadline tape time.
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon led the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, but he won't return to the Detroit Tigers next season.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.