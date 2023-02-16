Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt joins Alabama staff

Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt will be working with the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reports that the University of Alabama staff directory added Whisenhunt’s name on Wednesday. He has the title of special assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Whisenhunt was 45-51 over six seasons as the Cardinals head coach and he took the team to Super Bowl XLIII. He then went 3-20 in a year-plus as the head coach of the Titans in 2014 and 2015. His last NFL job was offensive coordinator of the Chargers from 2016 to 2019. He worked at Penn State as an offensive analyst for the last two seasons.

The move to Alabama reunites Whisenhunt with former Titans and Chargers quarterback Zach Mettenberger professionally, although the two men have stayed close personally. Mettenberger, who is an analyst on Saban’s staff, is married to Whisenhunt’s daughter.

