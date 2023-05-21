Former NFL head coach believe Sam Howell’s talents will translate in Eric Bieniemy’s offense

Former head coach Mike Martz knows a thing or two about a high-powered offense.

Martz spent the 1970s and 1980s working his way through the college coaching ranks before landing his first NFL gig with the Los Angeles Rams as a quarterbacks coach for three seasons [1992-94], followed by a stint as the team’s wide receivers coach [95-96].

In 1997, Martz jumped at the chance to join head coach Norv Turner in Washington, where he’d work with quarterbacks Gus Frerotte and Trent Green. It was Martz’s work with Green that would put him on the radar of legendary head coach Dick Vermeil when he came out of retirement to coach the Rams in 1999.

Vermeil hired Martz as his offensive coordinator, and Martz would lead an offense that scored 526 points that season, which was No. 4 in NFL history at that time. The Rams won the Super Bowl, and Vermeil retired in 2000 [he would later return to coach the Chiefs]. Martz was promoted to head coach.

Martz was the Rams’ head coach for six seasons, leading the “Greatest Show on Turf,” and helped develop Kurt Warner into a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Now an analyst with The 33rd Team, Martz analyzes the current NFL landscape, emphasizing offense and, specifically, quarterback play.

Recently, Martz reviewed Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. The former NFL coach watched some of Howell’s college tape and his one NFL start — a win over the Cowboys in Week 18 last season.

There is a lot to like, especially when you give Howell an offensive coordinator like Eric Bieniemy.

First, Martz went over several plays of Howell’s from college. He highlighted his arm strength and ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows against Cover 2. He also thinks Howell’s powerful legs help him. He also highlighted some of Howell’s bad plays from college, which Martz believes are coachable. Howell’s mistakes aren’t due to physical limitations or mental breakdowns but more of a desire to make something happen. Martz says Howell needs to learn when to give up on a play.

When Martz started reviewing Howell’s lone NFL start vs. Dallas, he saw some things from college that Howell had already cleaned up.

He notes one throw where Howell takes an excellent drop and displays good footwork and a sense of urgency to complete the pass for a first down. Something else Martz notes, Washington’s offensive line “didn’t block anybody in this game.” He praised Howell for standing in the pocket and making all the throws.

Another throw Martz highlights was a quick “shuffle, shuffle” to wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s outside shoulder for a first down. All the while, he was receiving no help from his pass protection. Perfect execution. Martz praises Howell’s courage.

Martz then praised Howell for using his eyes and shoulders to freeze the safety on the deep completion to Terry McLaurin, which was one of the NFL’s better deep throws of 2022.

“There were some bad habits, being sloppy in college that can get fixed, and you can see why the Commanders, when you back and look at him, the physical talent is beyond reproach,” Martz said. “He’s got the big arm; he’s got touch; he’s really an accurate guy, big, strong legs. It can help him really drive the ball. The footwork in college is very sloppy, not quite where it needs to be now. The only thing I really questioned about him is his decision-making, trying to extend plays that shouldn’t be extended. But he did a great job in his first outing against the Cowboys.”

Martz notes that many of Howell’s issues are easily fixable, and he saw progress from college to Week 18.

“As a talent, when you look at him, the progress that he’s made, I think he’s worth getting excited about,” Martz said.

What about Howell’s fit with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy?

“With the experience he’s had in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, I think that’s a big, big plus,” Martz said. “I think he’ll be outstanding for him. Because knowing Eric and watching him, and his personality, he’s a hard-nosed guy, things are going to be done right. I think that’s what he needs. I think he’s on his way; he’s not there yet, obviously, but he made a big stride there in that Cowboy game, and through the preseason I’ll be anxious to see him play and see the progress that he’s made.”

It sounds like you can count Martz among those who believe there’s something to Howell.

