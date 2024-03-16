Former NFL HC Mike Vrabel takes new football job in Ohio

Well, this news may make Mike Vrabel joining Wisconsin as an analyst or special assistant more challenging, if not impossible.

The former NFL Coach of the Year is signing on with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant, according to reports from ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter.

This move comes after the Tennessee Titans fired the longtime head coach after a disappointing 6-11 2023 season.

Vrabel moves back to the state of Ohio, where he and Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell shared the field for several years at Ohio State.

Fickell had said at a press conference in February that Vrabel may be around Wisconsin football ‘in some capacity’ this offseason. This news does not make that impossible, though it certainly makes it seem a lot less likely.

Browns are hiring former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a coaching and personnel consultant, per @FieldYates and me. Vrabel now returns to Ohio, where he was a standout Ohio State LB. pic.twitter.com/NPhXHhTe1q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Wisconsin football is set to begin spring practice later this month in preparation for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire