Former NFL great gives UGA TE Brock Bowers big compliment

Georgia Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers set the school record for receiving touchdowns in a single season during the first quarter against Michigan.

Bowers scored his 12th receiving touchdown of the season on a pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bowers’ touchdown gave him sole possession of the school record. Bowers was previously tied with Georgia football legend Terrence Edwards, who scored 11 receiving touchdowns in 2002.

Brock Bowers set these records as a true freshman, which is quite impressive. Bowers has 56 total touches this season. The former four-star recruit out of Napa, California, has 902 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is a big believer in UGA tight end Brock Bowers. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Bowers is already getting the attention of NFL scouts and former NFL players with his consistent performances.

Former NFL great Greg Olsen knows a thing or two about being a great tight end. Olsen finished his 14-year NFL career with 8,683 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns after being a first-round pick out of Miami.

Olsen says, “Brock Bowers is the best young tight end I’ve seen a long time. He’s a first round pick if he could come out as a true freshman!”

Fortunately for Georgia fans, Brock Bowers will have at least two more seasons with UGA.

Brock Bowers is the best young TE I’ve seen in a LONG time. He’s a 1st round pick if he could come out as a TRUE FRESHMAN! #special — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 1, 2022

