Former NFL GM on whether the Eagles or Giants have the brighter future at QB

The Eagles will face the Giants twice over the next five weeks, and the state of the quarterback position will be a topic of discussion for both teams.

Philadelphia (4-6) has a much better playoff outlook than their rivals from New York (3-6) and with both teams having multiple first-round picks in next April’s NFL Draft, upgrading the quarterback position could be an option for the general manager’s of both organizations.

Hoping to get a better outlook on the future for both teams, Mike Kaye of NJ.com spoke to former Bills general manager Doug Whaley, about Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and the quarterback position for both teams.

“Philly, absolutely,” Whaley told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday. “With Jalen, even if you get another quarterback, you got a guy on a second-round pick contract. But you also know he’s got some upside because he has shown flashes, he’s just got to be [more] consistent. So you still may have a possibility of him growing into that position.”

Whaley told Kaye that he’s seen enough from Jones over the past three seasons to get a total understanding of his skill set and where he falls short.

“To me, Daniel Jones with as many starts as he has, he’s pretty much ‘what you see is what you get,’” Whaley said. “What you’ve seen is what you got. And is that really bad? No. But is it really good enough to take you where you want to go? And he’s on that first-round contract.”

Through ten games of his first full season as a starter, Hurts has thrown for 2,159 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While questions remain about his accuracy and arm strength, you can’t discount his ability to make plays with his legs, while not turning the ball over on a consistent basis as well.

The leadership qualities and moxie that Hurts displays are intangibles that some feel Jones lacks with the Giants.

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has thrown for 43 touchdowns in 36 career games, but he’s also been madly inconsistent while playing for two different head coaches and an inept general manager.

In the end, Whaley went with the Eagles because Hurts is a second-round pick, in the second year of his deal and Howie Roseman can still use draft capital to improve the position if he sees fit next spring.

