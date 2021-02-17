Former NFL GM thinks Patriots will trade up for Alabama QB Mac Jones

With the New England Patriots desperately needing to address the quarterback position in April’s draft, one former NFL general manager has a theory as to who Bill Belichick might pick.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannebaum thinks New England will select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Jones has an analyst favorite for New England throughout the entire pre-draft process. He also met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. With Bill Belichick having a close relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, this could be a potential possibility.

Tannebaum believes that the Patriots will have to trade up in order to select Jones. Not only will they have to move up, they would have to leapfrog several teams in Tannebaum’s estimation

“Coach Belichick is always going to think long term, and that’s why I think it’s going to be Mac Jones,” Tannenbaum said. “In my opinion, (Belichick’s) going to have to trade up above Carolina at (No.) 8 to go get Mac Jones. (Panthers head coach) Matt Rhule coached Mac Jones … in the Senior Bowl, he loved him. I think the sweet spot to get Mac Jones is (No.) 7. “I worked for Coach Belichick twice, and one of his many superpowers is he doesn’t care, he’s dispassionate and he’s always gonna think long term. So while the rest of us will think from a human nature standpoint, ‘(Tom) Brady won one (Super Bowl), there’s a sense of urgency,’ he’s always gonna think long term, and Mac Jones gives him the best chance to win over, over again long term and that’s what I think they do.”

This could definitely make sense for the New England Patriots long-term. Jones could be the piece that gives them stability for seasons to come.

Related